Delhi Elections 2020 latest: Full list of BJP candidates

Delhi Assembly elections 2020: The BJP released the complete list of 70 candidates it is fielding for the Delhi elections earlier in January. The saffron party fielded stalwarts like Vijender Gupta, Yogender Chandolia and Ravinder Gupta. The names of the candidates were released by the Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari. The list includes leaders like Kapil Mishra and 4 women and 11 SC candidates. The saffron party hasn't named its candidate from the New Delhi seat yet. Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is fighting from the New Delhi seat against BJP's Sunil Yadav.

Vijender Gupta is set to contest from Rohini; rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra will contest from Model Town. Suman Kumar Gupta will contest from Chandni Chowk while Rekha Gupta will contest from Shalimar Bagh. From the Gandhinagar constituency, BJP has given ticket to the turncoat Anil Bajpayee.

The BJP's list of candidates came right after its longtime ally Shiromani Akali Dal decided to not contest the polls with the BJP due to the saffron party's stand on the controversial CAA-NRC. Here's the list of candidates released by the BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari

Full list of BJP candidates

Laxmi Nagar: Abhay Kumar Verma

Abhay Kumar Verma Ghonda: Ajay Mahawar

Ajay Mahawar Kirari: Anil Jha

Anil Jha Krishna Nagar: Anil Goyal

Anil Goyal RK Puram: Anil Sharma

Anil Sharma Gandhinagar: Anil Vajpayee

Anil Vajpayee Najafgarh: Ajit Kharkhari

Ajit Kharkhari Deoli: Arvind Kumar

Arvind Kumar Janakpuri: Ashish Sood

Ashish Sood Mundka: Azad Singh

Azad Singh Okhla: Brahm Singh

Brahm Singh Chhatarpur: Brahm Singh Tanwar

Brahm Singh Tanwar Mustafabad: Jagdish Pradhan

Jagdish Pradhan Sadar Bazaar: Jai Prakash

Jai Prakash Rohtash Nagar: Jitendra Mahajan

Jitendra Mahajan Model Town: Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra Madipur: Kailash Sankhla

Kailash Sankhla Mangolpuri: Karam Singh Karma

Karam Singh Karma Seelampur: Kaushal Mishra

Kaushal Mishra Ambedkar Nagar: Khushi Ram

Khushi Ram Uttam Nagar: Krishna Gehlot

Krishna Gehlot Ballimaran: Lata Sodhi

Lata Sodhi Wazirpur: Dr Mahendra Nagpal

Dr Mahendra Nagpal Rithala: Manish Chaudhary

Manish Chaudhary Karawal Nagar: Mohan Singh Bisht

Mohan Singh Bisht Babarpur: Naresh Gaud

Naresh Gaud Narela: Neeldaman Khatri

Neeldaman Khatri Vishwas Nagar: OP Sharma

OP Sharma Patel Nagar: Parvesh Ratan

Parvesh Ratan Dwarka: Pradyuman Rajput

Pradyuman Rajput Tilak Nagar: Rajeev Babbar

Rajeev Babbar Matiala: Rajesh Gehlot

Rajesh Gehlot Badarpur: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Adarsh Nagar: Rajkumar Bhatia

Rajkumar Bhatia Kondli: Rajkumar Dhillon

Rajkumar Dhillon Sultanpur Majra: Ramchandra Chawaria

Ramchandra Chawaria Gokulpur: Ranjeet Kashyap

Ranjeet Kashyap Patparganj: Ravi Negi

Ravi Negi Matia Mahal: Ravindra Gupta

Ravindra Gupta Bawana: Ravindra Kumar Indraj

Ravindra Kumar Indraj Shalimar Bagh: Rekha Gupta

Rekha Gupta Vikaspuri: Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh Jangpura: Sardar Imreet Singh Bakshi

Sardar Imreet Singh Bakshi Rajendra Nagar: Sardar RP Singh

Sardar RP Singh Bijwasan: Satprakash Rana

Satprakash Rana Shakur Basti: Dr. SC Vats

Dr. SC Vats Malviya Nagar: Shailendra Singh Monty

Shailendra Singh Monty Greater Kailash: Shikha Rai

Shikha Rai Moti Nagar: Subhash Sachdeva

Subhash Sachdeva Chandni Chowk: Suman Kumar Gupta

Suman Kumar Gupta Timarpur: Surendra Singh Bittu

Surendra Singh Bittu Harinagar: Tajinder Pal Bagga

Tajinder Pal Bagga Trinagar: Tilak Ram Gupta

Tilak Ram Gupta Badli: Vijay Bhagat

Vijay Bhagat Palam: Vijay Pandit

Vijay Pandit Rohini: Vijender Gupta

Vijender Gupta Tughlaqabad: Vikram Bidhuri

Vikram Bidhuri Karol Bagh: Yogendra Chandolia

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will be a triangular contest between the ruling party BJP, AAP and Congress. The elections will be held for 70 constituencies. The results for the Delhi elections 2020 will be revealed on February 11, 2020.

