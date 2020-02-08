Delhi Elections 2020 latest: Full list of BJP candidates

Delhi Assembly elections 2020: The BJP released the complete list of 70 candidates it is fielding for the Delhi elections earlier in January. The saffron party fielded stalwarts like Vijender Gupta, Yogender Chandolia and Ravinder Gupta. The names of the candidates were released by the Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari. The list includes leaders like Kapil Mishra and 4 women and 11 SC candidates. The saffron party hasn't named its candidate from the New Delhi seat yet. Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is fighting from the New Delhi seat against BJP's Sunil Yadav.
Vijender Gupta is set to contest from Rohini; rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra will contest from Model Town. Suman Kumar Gupta will contest from Chandni Chowk while Rekha Gupta will contest from Shalimar Bagh. From the Gandhinagar constituency, BJP has given ticket to the turncoat Anil Bajpayee.
Also read: Delhi Election 2020 Voting Live: Voting begins; Delhiites to seal the fate of 672 candidatesThe BJP's list of candidates came right after its longtime ally Shiromani Akali Dal decided to not contest the polls with the BJP due to the saffron party's stand on the controversial CAA-NRC. Here's the list of candidates released by the BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari
Full list of BJP candidates
- Laxmi Nagar: Abhay Kumar Verma
- Ghonda: Ajay Mahawar
- Kirari: Anil Jha
- Krishna Nagar: Anil Goyal
- RK Puram: Anil Sharma
- Gandhinagar: Anil Vajpayee
- Najafgarh: Ajit Kharkhari
- Deoli: Arvind Kumar
- Janakpuri: Ashish Sood
- Mundka: Azad Singh
- Okhla: Brahm Singh
- Chhatarpur: Brahm Singh Tanwar
- Mustafabad: Jagdish Pradhan
- Sadar Bazaar: Jai Prakash
- Rohtash Nagar: Jitendra Mahajan
- Model Town: Kapil Mishra
- Madipur: Kailash Sankhla
- Mangolpuri: Karam Singh Karma
- Seelampur: Kaushal Mishra
- Ambedkar Nagar: Khushi Ram
- Uttam Nagar: Krishna Gehlot
- Ballimaran: Lata Sodhi
- Wazirpur: Dr Mahendra Nagpal
- Rithala: Manish Chaudhary
- Karawal Nagar: Mohan Singh Bisht
- Babarpur: Naresh Gaud
- Narela: Neeldaman Khatri
- Vishwas Nagar: OP Sharma
- Patel Nagar: Parvesh Ratan
- Dwarka: Pradyuman Rajput
- Tilak Nagar: Rajeev Babbar
- Matiala: Rajesh Gehlot
- Badarpur: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri
- Adarsh Nagar: Rajkumar Bhatia
- Kondli: Rajkumar Dhillon
- Sultanpur Majra: Ramchandra Chawaria
- Gokulpur: Ranjeet Kashyap
- Patparganj: Ravi Negi
- Matia Mahal: Ravindra Gupta
- Bawana: Ravindra Kumar Indraj
- Shalimar Bagh: Rekha Gupta
- Vikaspuri: Sanjay Singh
- Jangpura: Sardar Imreet Singh Bakshi
- Rajendra Nagar: Sardar RP Singh
- Bijwasan: Satprakash Rana
- Shakur Basti: Dr. SC Vats
- Malviya Nagar: Shailendra Singh Monty
- Greater Kailash: Shikha Rai
- Moti Nagar: Subhash Sachdeva
- Chandni Chowk: Suman Kumar Gupta
- Timarpur: Surendra Singh Bittu
- Harinagar: Tajinder Pal Bagga
- Trinagar: Tilak Ram Gupta
- Badli: Vijay Bhagat
- Palam: Vijay Pandit
- Rohini: Vijender Gupta
- Tughlaqabad: Vikram Bidhuri
- Karol Bagh: Yogendra Chandolia
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will be a triangular contest between the ruling party BJP, AAP and Congress. The elections will be held for 70 constituencies. The results for the Delhi elections 2020 will be revealed on February 11, 2020.
Also read: Delhi Election 2020: Voting date, Exit poll result, election FAQs, full schedule, seats
Also read: Delhi Election 2020: Polling in national capital today; here's all you need to knowAlso read: Delhi Election 2020: How to vote, find polling booth, and other FAQs