Delhi voting percentage: 27.41% voter turnout till 2 pm; Shaheen Bagh's Okhla constituency records 14% only

The voter turnout in Delhi at 2 pm was recorded at 27.41 per cent on Saturday. In a single-phased Delhi poll, which started at 8 pm, only north-west and East Delhi has recorded above 30 per cent voter turnout. In north-west Delhi, the voting percentage was 34.82 per cent till 2 pm. In East Delhi, the voter turnout was 31 per cent.

The voter turnout in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's constituency was 21.65 per cent. Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia 's constituency, Patparganj recorded 31.48 per cent voter turnout till 2 pm.

In Shaheen Bagh, which falls under Okhla constituency, recorded a voter turnout of 14 per cent only. Congress' Alka Lamba's Chandni Chowk constituency saw 25.47 % voter turnout.

The polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly got underway on Saturday morning at 8 am. The polling will conclude at 6 pm. Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will decide the fate of 672 candidates.

Security forces kept a tight watch across the 70 constituencies, with police and paramilitary personnel keeping an "extra vigil" in sensitive areas like Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar and Seelampur. In Seelampur, voter turnout was 33.73 per cent.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha of the AAP; four former mayors -- Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram -- of the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.

There are 13,750 polling booths, besides one auxiliary booth, located at 2,689 locations across Delhi.

