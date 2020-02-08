Delhi Elections 2020: Full List of AAP Candidates

Delhi Election 2020: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released the complete list of all its 70 candidates contesting the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 earlier in January. Delhi Chief Minister and national AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal will contest the upcoming Delhi elections from New Delhi constituency and Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia will contest from Patparganj.
Amanatullah Khan will be contesting from Okhla while Satyendra Jain will be contesting from the Shakur Basti constituency. AAP has given ticket to Dinesh Mohaniya from Sangam Vihar whereas AAP spokesperson Dilip Pandey will contest from the Timarpur constituency. Apart from these, AAP gave eight tickets to women candidates. Alka Lamba will contest from Chandhi Chowk whereas Atishi will contest the upcoming Delhi elections from Kalkaji constituency.
Full List of AAP candidates
- Abdul Rahman: Seelampur
- Ajay Dutt: Ambedkar Nagar
- Ajesh Yadav: Badli
- Akhilesh Pati Tripathi: Model Town
- Amanatullah Khan: Okhla
- Arvind Kejriwal: New Delhi
- Atishi: Kalkaji
- BS Joon: Bijwasan
- Bandana Kumari: Shalimar Bagh
- Bhawna Gaur: Palam
- Deepak Singla: Vishwas Nagar
- Dhanwati Chandela: Rajouri Garden
- Dharampal Lakra: Mundka
- Dilip Pandey: Timarpur
- Dinesh Mohaniya: Sangam Vihar
- Durgesh Pathak: Karawal Nagar
- Girish Soni: Madipur
- Gopal Rai: Babarpur
- Gulab Singh Yadav: Matiala
- Haji Yunus: Mustafabad
- Imran Hussain: Ballimaran
- Jai Bhagwan Upkar: Bawana
- Jarnail Singh: Tilak Nagar
- Jitendar Tomar: Tri Nagar
- Kailash Gehlot: Najafgarh
- Kartar Singh Tanwar: Chhatarpur
- Kuldeep Kumar (Monu): Kondli
- Madan Lal: Kasturba Nagar
- Mahinder Goyal: Rithala
- Manish Sisodia: Patparganj
- Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat: Sultan Pur Majra
- Naresh Balyan: Uttam Nagar
- Naresh Yadav: Mehrauli
- Naveen Chaudhary (Deepu): Gandhinagar
- Nitin Tyagi: Laxmi Nagar
- Parlad Sawhney: Chandni Chowk
- Parmila Tokas: RK Puram
- Pawan Sharma: Adarsh Nagar
- Prakash Jarwal: Deoli
- Praveen Kumar: Jangpura
- Raaj Kumar Anand: Patel Nagar
- Rajesh Gupta: Wazirpur
- Rajesh Nama Bansiwala: Rohini
- Rajesh Rishi: Janakpuri
- Rajendra Pal Gautam: Seemapuri
- Rakhi Bidlan: Mangol Puri
- Raghav Chadha: Rajendra Nagar
- Raghuvinder Shokeen: Nangloi Jat
- Rajkumari Dhillon: Hari Nagar
- Ram Niwas Goyal: Shahdara
- Ram Singh Netaji: Badarpur
- Rituraj Jha: Kirari
- Rohit Kumar Mehraulia: Trilokpuri
- SD Sharma: Ghonda
- SK Bagga: Krishna Nagar
- Sahi Ram Pehlwan: Tughlakabad
- Satyendra Jain: Shakur Basti
- Sanjeev Jha: Burari
- Saurabh Bharadwaj: Greater Kailash
- Sharad Chauhan: Narela
- Shiv Charan Goel: Moti Nagar
- Shoaib Iqbal: Matia Mahal
- Som Dutt: Sadar Bazaar
- Somnath Bharti: Malviya Nagar
- Ch Surendra Kumar: Gokalpur
- Vinay Kumar Mishra: Dwarka
- Vishesh Ravi: Karol Bagh
- Virender Singh Kadian: Delhi Cantonment
After declaring the candidate list for Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal took to his Twitter handle and gave his best wishes to all the candidates. Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote "Best wishes to all. Don't be complacent. Work v hard. People have lot of faith in AAP and u. God bless." Kejriwal also shared the AAP candidate list for the upcoming Delhi elections 2020.
Delhi elections 2020, scheduled to take place today will be a three pronged contest between the ruling party BJP, the Congress and the AAP. The results for the Delhi Assembly elections will be released on February 11.
