Delhi Elections 2020: Full List of AAP Candidates

Delhi Election 2020: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released the complete list of all its 70 candidates contesting the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 earlier in January. Delhi Chief Minister and national AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal will contest the upcoming Delhi elections from New Delhi constituency and Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia will contest from Patparganj.

Amanatullah Khan will be contesting from Okhla while Satyendra Jain will be contesting from the Shakur Basti constituency. AAP has given ticket to Dinesh Mohaniya from Sangam Vihar whereas AAP spokesperson Dilip Pandey will contest from the Timarpur constituency. Apart from these, AAP gave eight tickets to women candidates. Alka Lamba will contest from Chandhi Chowk whereas Atishi will contest the upcoming Delhi elections from Kalkaji constituency.

Full List of AAP candidates

Abdul Rahman: Seelampur

Ajay Dutt: Ambedkar Nagar

Ajesh Yadav: Badli

Akhilesh Pati Tripathi: Model Town

Amanatullah Khan: Okhla

Arvind Kejriwal: New Delhi

Atishi: Kalkaji

BS Joon: Bijwasan

Bandana Kumari: Shalimar Bagh

Bhawna Gaur: Palam

Deepak Singla: Vishwas Nagar

Dhanwati Chandela: Rajouri Garden

Dharampal Lakra: Mundka

Dilip Pandey: Timarpur

Dinesh Mohaniya: Sangam Vihar

Durgesh Pathak: Karawal Nagar

Girish Soni: Madipur

Gopal Rai: Babarpur

Gulab Singh Yadav: Matiala

Haji Yunus: Mustafabad

Imran Hussain: Ballimaran

Jai Bhagwan Upkar: Bawana

Jarnail Singh: Tilak Nagar

Jitendar Tomar: Tri Nagar

Kailash Gehlot: Najafgarh

Kartar Singh Tanwar: Chhatarpur

Kuldeep Kumar (Monu): Kondli

Madan Lal: Kasturba Nagar

Mahinder Goyal: Rithala

Manish Sisodia: Patparganj

Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat: Sultan Pur Majra

Naresh Balyan: Uttam Nagar

Naresh Yadav: Mehrauli

Naveen Chaudhary (Deepu): Gandhinagar

Nitin Tyagi: Laxmi Nagar

Parlad Sawhney: Chandni Chowk

Parmila Tokas: RK Puram

Pawan Sharma: Adarsh Nagar

Prakash Jarwal: Deoli

Praveen Kumar: Jangpura

Raaj Kumar Anand: Patel Nagar

Rajesh Gupta: Wazirpur

Rajesh Nama Bansiwala: Rohini

Rajesh Rishi: Janakpuri

Rajendra Pal Gautam: Seemapuri

Rakhi Bidlan: Mangol Puri

Raghav Chadha: Rajendra Nagar

Raghuvinder Shokeen: Nangloi Jat

Rajkumari Dhillon: Hari Nagar

Ram Niwas Goyal: Shahdara

Ram Singh Netaji: Badarpur

Rituraj Jha: Kirari

Rohit Kumar Mehraulia: Trilokpuri

SD Sharma: Ghonda

SK Bagga: Krishna Nagar

Sahi Ram Pehlwan: Tughlakabad

Satyendra Jain: Shakur Basti

Sanjeev Jha: Burari

Saurabh Bharadwaj: Greater Kailash

Sharad Chauhan: Narela

Shiv Charan Goel: Moti Nagar

Shoaib Iqbal: Matia Mahal

Som Dutt: Sadar Bazaar

Somnath Bharti: Malviya Nagar

Ch Surendra Kumar: Gokalpur

Vinay Kumar Mishra: Dwarka

Vishesh Ravi: Karol Bagh

Virender Singh Kadian: Delhi Cantonment

After declaring the candidate list for Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal took to his Twitter handle and gave his best wishes to all the candidates. Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote "Best wishes to all. Don't be complacent. Work v hard. People have lot of faith in AAP and u. God bless." Kejriwal also shared the AAP candidate list for the upcoming Delhi elections 2020.

Delhi elections 2020, scheduled to take place today will be a three pronged contest between the ruling party BJP, the Congress and the AAP. The results for the Delhi Assembly elections will be released on February 11.

