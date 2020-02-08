Delhi Election 2020: How to watch Live TV coverage on voting day

The voting process for Delhi assembly elections for a total of 70 constituencies will be held in a single phase on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The exit poll results of the Delhi Election 2020 will be declared soon after the voting ends. The official counting of votes by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the state's assembly elections will commence on February 11 and the results will be declared on the same date.

The Election Commission announced the poll schedule for Delhi on 6 February 2020. The tenure of the current Delhi Legislative Assembly ends on February 22. As per the final electoral list for Delhi, a total of 1.46 crore voters will exercise their franchise. This includes 80.55 lakh males and 66.35 lakh females who will decide the fate of total 70 constituencies in Delhi assembly elections 2020. The voting in all the polling booths of all the 70 constituencies will begin at 8 am and continue till 6 pm.

Also read: Delhi Election 2020 Live Updates: Capital set to vote today, polling to begin at 8 am

The live coverage on the polling process can be watched on the Business Today website, or on Aaj Tak and India Today website and TV, from 7 am onwards. The last date of filing nominations was 22 January 2020, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations was 24 January 2020.

Also read: Delhi Election 2020: Voting date, Exit poll result, election FAQs, full schedule, seats

Elections for 70 constituencies in Delhi Assembly will see a triangular contest between Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Indian National Congress. While AAP is contesting on all 70 Assembly constituencies, the Congress has fielded candidates on 66 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting 67 seats in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020.

This will be the first polls in the national capital since the Narendra Modi-led-BJP swept to a massive win in Lok Sabha polls in 2019, with the party taking all 7 parliamentary seats in Delhi. In Delhi Election 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party had swept 67 seats with a landslide majority, while the BJP was reduced to only 3 seats and Congress to zero.

Also read: Delhi Election 2020: Polling in national capital today; here's all you need to know

Also read: Delhi Election 2020: How to vote, find polling booth, and other FAQs