Delhi Elections 2020: Number of polling stations in each constituency

Delhi Election 2020: The national capital will go to vote on February 8 for all the 70 constituencies. The results of the tripartite contest will be made public on February 11. Delhi elections will be an interesting contest between the ruling AAP, BJP and the Congress. All the three parties have fielded an interesting lineup comprising of stalwarts and fresh faces in order to win Delhi.
The parties have also taken the support of defectors and turncoats in order to defeat their opposition. Here's a primer on the number of polling stations in each constituency according to the district:
CENTRAL DELHI
- Ballimaran: 152
- Burari: 297
- Chandni Chowk: 134
- Karol Bagh: 183
- Matia Mahal:131
- Sadar Bazaar: 183
- Timarpur: 185
EAST DELHI
- Gandhi Nagar: 177
- Kondli: 178
- Krishna Nagar: 203
- Laxmi Nagar: 172
- Patparganj: 196
- Trilokpuri: 171
NEW DELHI
- Delhi Cantonment: 114
- Greater Kailash: 163
- Patel Nagar: 191
- RK Puram: 156
- Rajinder Nagar: 177
NORTH DELHI
- Adarsh Nagar: 162
- Badli: 219
- Bawana: 378
- Model Town: 164
- Narela: 303
- Rohini: 168
- Shakur Basti: 145
- Wazirpur: 182
NORTH EAST DELHI
- Ghonda: 200
- Gokalpur: 215
- Karawal Nagar: 269
- Mustafabad: 260
- Seelampur: 163
- NORTH WEST DELHI
- Kirari: 279
- Mangolpuri: 180
- Mundka: 290
- Rithala: 255
- Shalimar Bagh: 163
- Sultanpur Majra: 175
- Tri Nagar: 154
SHAHDARA
- Babarpur: 205
- Rohtas Nagar: 185
- Seemapuri: 180
- Shahdara: 183
- Vishwas Nagar: 184
SOUTH DELHI
- Ambekar Nagar: 140
- Chhatarpur: 171
- Deoli: 210
- Malviya Nagar: 145
- Mehrauli: 180
SOUTH WEST DELHI
- Bijwasan: 192
- Dwarka: 193
- Matiala: 366
- Najafgarh: 258
- Palam: 232
- Uttam Nagar: 257
- Vikaspuri: 374
SOUTH EAST DELHI
- Badarpur: 258
- Jangpura: 129
- Kalkaji: 161
- Kasturba Nagar: 150
- Okhla: 251
- Sangam Vihar: 151
- Tughlakabad: 158
WEST DELHI
- Hari Nagar: 165
- Janakpuri: 198
- Madipur: 163
- Moti Nagar: 169
- Nangloi Jat: 248
- Rajouri Garden: 166
- Tilak Nagar: 142
