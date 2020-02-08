Delhi Elections 2020: Number of polling stations in each constituency

Delhi Election 2020: The national capital will go to vote on February 8 for all the 70 constituencies. The results of the tripartite contest will be made public on February 11. Delhi elections will be an interesting contest between the ruling AAP, BJP and the Congress. All the three parties have fielded an interesting lineup comprising of stalwarts and fresh faces in order to win Delhi.

The parties have also taken the support of defectors and turncoats in order to defeat their opposition. Here's a primer on the number of polling stations in each constituency according to the district:

CENTRAL DELHI

Ballimaran: 152

152 Burari: 297

297 Chandni Chowk: 134

134 Karol Bagh: 183

183 Matia Mahal: 131

131 Sadar Bazaar: 183

183 Timarpur: 185

EAST DELHI

Gandhi Nagar: 177

177 Kondli: 178

178 Krishna Nagar: 203

203 Laxmi Nagar: 172

172 Patparganj: 196

196 Trilokpuri: 171

NEW DELHI

Delhi Cantonment: 114

114 Greater Kailash: 163

163 Patel Nagar: 191

191 RK Puram: 156

156 Rajinder Nagar: 177

NORTH DELHI

Adarsh Nagar: 162

162 Badli: 219

219 Bawana: 378

378 Model Town: 164

164 Narela: 303

303 Rohini: 168

168 Shakur Basti: 145

145 Wazirpur: 182

NORTH EAST DELHI

Ghonda: 200

200 Gokalpur: 215

215 Karawal Nagar: 269

269 Mustafabad: 260

260 Seelampur: 163

163 NORTH WEST DELHI

Kirari: 279

279 Mangolpuri: 180

180 Mundka: 290

290 Rithala: 255

255 Shalimar Bagh: 163

163 Sultanpur Majra: 175

175 Tri Nagar: 154

SHAHDARA

Babarpur: 205

205 Rohtas Nagar: 185

185 Seemapuri: 180

180 Shahdara: 183

183 Vishwas Nagar: 184

SOUTH DELHI

Ambekar Nagar: 140

140 Chhatarpur: 171

171 Deoli: 210

210 Malviya Nagar: 145

145 Mehrauli: 180

SOUTH WEST DELHI

Bijwasan: 192

192 Dwarka: 193

193 Matiala: 366

366 Najafgarh: 258

258 Palam: 232

232 Uttam Nagar: 257

257 Vikaspuri: 374

SOUTH EAST DELHI

Badarpur: 258

258 Jangpura: 129

129 Kalkaji: 161

161 Kasturba Nagar: 150

150 Okhla: 251

251 Sangam Vihar: 151

151 Tughlakabad: 158

WEST DELHI

Hari Nagar: 165

165 Janakpuri: 198

198 Madipur: 163

163 Moti Nagar: 169

169 Nangloi Jat: 248

248 Rajouri Garden: 166

166 Tilak Nagar: 142

