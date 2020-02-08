Delhi election 2020: Serious criminal charges against 104 candidates; AAP tops chart with 36

Out of 104 Delhi Assembly elections candidates who have declared serious criminal cases against them, 36 nominees are from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), according to a report by Association of Democratic Reform (ADR).

The number of candidates with criminal cases against them has gone up this year from 74 in 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections.

AAP also topped the list with 36 of the 70 candidates with serious criminal cases against them.

"Among major parties, 36 (51 per cent) out of 70 candidates analysed from AAP, 17 (25 per cent) out of 67 candidates analysed from BJP, 13 (20 per cent) out of 66 candidates analysed from INC, 10 (15 per cent) out of 66 candidates analysed from BSP and 2 (40 per cent) out of 5 candidates from NCP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits," the ADR added.

The election watchdog also said in its report that only 133 candidates out of 672 analysed have declared their criminal cases.

"In 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, out of the 673 candidates analysed, 114 (17 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves," the ADR said.

"A total of 12 (18 per cent) out of 66 candidates analysed from BSP and three (60 per cent) out of five candidates from the NCP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits," the ADR stated.

Among the candidates with criminal cases, 32 candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women.

Four candidates have declared attempt to murder charges against them, while 20 candidates have declared conviction cases against them.

Overall, eight candidates have declared cases pertaining to hate speech against them. These comprise four AAP candidates, including Amanatullah Khan (Okhla), Somnath Bharti (Malviya Nagar), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli) and Dilip Pandey (Timarpur).

Delhi will see a three-cornered contest with BJP, AAP and Congress fighting to capture 70 assembly seats on Saturday (February 8). The voting results will be announced on February 11.

