Delhi Election voting percentage : 6.27% voter turnout till 11 am; Chhatarpur records highest polling percentage at 16.01%

Delhi Election 2020: The voter turnout in Delhi in was recorded 6.27 per cent at 11 am. Among the 70-constituencies, 14 witnessed over 10 percent of voter turnout. Burari (10.80%), Sultanpur Majra (16.21%), Shakur Basti (11.73%),Ballimaran (12.57%), Rajouri Garden (11.69%), Bijwasan (15.20%), Palam (13%), New Delhi (11.39%), Jangpura (13.50%), Chhatarpur (16.01%), Tughlakabad (11.50%), Trilokpuri (14.97%) and Rohtas Nagar (14.76%) were the 14 seats where voter turnout stood more than 10 per cent. Chhatarpur recorded highest voting percentage till 11 am.

The polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly election 2020 has started on Saturday at 8 pm. The polling will end at 6 pm in the evening. The result of the Delhi elections 2020 will be out on February 11, Tuesday.

AAP has fielded its incumbent MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar from the Chhatarpur seat against BJP's Bramha Singh Tanwar and Congress candidate Satish Lohia. AAP's Singh Tanwar won the seat in 2015 elections. The seat was won by BJP in 2013 and Congress in 2008.

Meanwhile, the least voter turnout was recorded in Matia Mahal (2.70 per cent), Ambedkar Nagar (1.91 per cent), Karol Bagh (2 per cent) and Bijwasan (0.00 per cent).

There are over 81 lakh male voters, 66.80 lakh female voters, and 869 third-gender voters, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh has said.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha of the AAP; four former mayors -- Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram -- of the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.

