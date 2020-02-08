Delhi Election 2020: 5.51 % voter turnout at 10 am; Chhatarpur records highest voting percentage at 12.56%

Delhi Election 2020: The polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly election 2020 has started on Saturday at 8 pm. According to Election Commission of India, the voter turnout till 10 am was recorded 5.51 per cent. The high-octane Delhi polls will be witnessing a battle among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

Among all nine districts of Delhi, the north-west Delhi has witnessed highest voter turnout at 5.80 per cent till 10 am. In the 70-member seats, Chhatarpur has recorded the highest voter turnout at 12.56 per cent, folowed by Sultanpur Majra (12.41 per cent) and Rohtas Nagar (11.20 per cent).

AAP has fielded its incumbent MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar from the Chhatarpur seat against BJP's Bramha Singh Tanwar and Congress candidate Satish Lohia. AAP's Singh Tanwar won the seat in 2015 elections. The seat was won by BJP in 2013 and Congress in 2008.

Meanwhile, the least voter turnout was recorded in Matia Mahal (2.70 per cent), Okhla (2.67 per cent), Karol Bagh (2 per cent) and Bijwasan (0.00 per cent)

There are over 81 lakh male voters, 66.80 lakh female voters, and 869 third-gender voters, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh has said.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha of the AAP; four former mayors -- Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram -- of the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.

