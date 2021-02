A Delhi Court granted bail to climate change activist Disha Ravi on Tuesday. Ravi was arrested for being involved in sharing a 'toolkit' on social media in connection with the ongoing farmers' protest.

Ravi was released after nine days in police custody. She was arrested by the Delhi Police from her Bengaluru home on the charge of being a key conspirator in the sharing of the toolkit that allegedly had a role to play in the riots during Republic Day.