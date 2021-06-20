Delhi eases COVID-19 curbs: Bars, restaurants can stay open till 10 pm from June 21

As daily COVID-19 cases in the national capital continue to drop, the Delhi government announced further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday. The Department of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) eased ongoing curbs by allowing bars, golf clubs, gardens, and public parks to reopen from Monday, June 21. DDMA has also allowed outdoor yoga activities.

Restaurants and bars have been allowed to stay open for a longer period of time with up to 50% of the seating capacity. Restaurants are allowed to stay open from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, while bars can stay open from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm respectively.

DDMA has stated that restaurant and bar owners would be responsible for strict adherence to COVID-19 safety measures and all official guidelines and norms.

However, not all COVID-19 related restrictions in the national capital have been lifted. Cinemas, gyms, spas among others, will remain closed till 5:00 am on June 28.

Delhi recorded seven COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday. This is the lowest number of daily COVID-19 deaths since April 1, 2021. The national capital also recorded 135 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to data shared by the health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the union territory (UT), has slumped to 0.18%.

Meanwhile, India recorded less than 60,000 fresh COVID-19 infections after 81 days, taking the country's tally of coronavirus cases to 2,98,81,965. The active cases further reduced to 7,29,243, according to Union Health Ministry data released on Sunday morning.

