Delhi election 2020: AAP victory is Arvind Kejriwal's gift to wife on birthday

The counting of votes in Delhi election 2020 is currently underway. Early trends suggest AAP is on course to a victory. Arvind Kejriwal-led party is leading in 49 out of 70 seats. Interestingly, today -- 11th February -- is also Kejriwal's wife Sunita's birthday.

Sunita Kejriwal, who used to work in Indian Revenue Service (IRS), quit her job by opting for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) in 2016. In her career, Sunita Kejriwal was posted as Commissioner of IT in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in New Delhi. Sunita served in the central government for over 20 years.

If AAP wins Delhi polls then Arvind Kejriwal will become chief minister of the national capital for third term.

Polling for the single-phased Delhi election was held on February 8. According to Election Commission of India, total 62.59 per cent of votes were cast on the polling day. The majority mark in the 70-member assembly stands at 36. In the last Delhi assembly election in 2015, AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats, with a total vote-share of 54 per cent.

