Delhi Election 2020 Results: P Chidambaram congratulates AAP on landslide victory

Delhi elections 2020 result live: Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram took to Twitter to congratulate AAP on its landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly polls. He also expressed his happiness at the BJP's defeat in the same tweet

Last Updated: February 11, 2020  | 16:01 IST
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Delhi election news: After witnessing the trends during vote counting for Delhi elections 2020, senior Congress leader P Chidadmbaram took to Twitter to congratulate Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. He also expressed his joy at the defeat of the BJP's 'polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda'. The same tweet was also translated in Hindi.

"AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022," Chidambaram wrote in his tweet.

Chidambaram had criticised the BJP on several fronts, the most prominent being his recent criticism of the Union Budget 2020-21 and his comments on the economy. In an interview with India Today, the former Finance Minister rated the Budget 2020 'zero' and also raised questions on the target of $5 trillion economy set by the BJP-led NDA government.

Chidambaram said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech sounded like a 'Satyanarayan Pooja'. The veteran Congress leader also went on to state that the growth rate had declined in the last 6 quarters and this was unprecedented. He also alleged that Sitharaman "did not utter a word about demonetisation but it all started with demonetisation in November 2016".

The AAP has won 3 seats so far and secured a lead on 60 others. Meanwhile, the BJP is down to single digits at 7 seats. The Congress is nowhere in the election tally as it continues to have zero seats. The latest vote share of the AAP stands at 53.5 per cent. The BJP's latest vote share is 38.8 per cent and the Congress' latest vote share is 4.29 per cent.

Meanwhile, BJP's Parvesh Verma told the media that had this election been about education and development, then Sisodia wouldn't be trailing.  Verma also stated that he accepts the results and that the BJP will work hard and give a better performance in the elections.

