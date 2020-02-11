Delhi election results 2020: BJP fears AAP's return to power; concerned over exit polls, voter turnout

Delhi election results: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is worried over the Election Commission's (EC) revision of the final voter turnout to 62.59% in Delhi election 2020 on Sunday evening. Whereas, the exit polls estimated an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweep in Delhi.

The national capital had registered a 67.47% voter turnout in 2015 assembly polls. Fearing low voter participation and several exit polls forecasting a landslide for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, BJP's New Delhi also conducted a meeting late Saturday evening.

ALSO READ:Delhi Election Results: How and when to watch results; live streaming on AajTak, India Today

Among prominent party leaders, those present were BJP president J P Nadda, home minister Amit Shah, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, Delhi election in-charge and Union minister Prakash Javadekar, Union minister Nityanand Rai. Polling in every assembly was reviewed.

Exit polls projected AAP returning to power in the national capital with a clear majority, whereas BJP is likely to remain a distant second. According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, AAP is set to win 59-68 seats, whereas BJP might be limited to 2-11 seats. While BJP might improve its seat tally in comparison to the last Assembly elections in Delhi.

ALSO READ:Delhi Election Result 2020: Counting time; how to check; when will trends start coming in?

The BJP had left no stone unturned while canvassing for the Delhi Assembly elections. Around 240 BJP MPs, 70 union ministers and even several chief ministers campaigned for several days in the national capital. Shah himself conducted door-to-door campaigns ahead of polls in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has claimed that all exit polls will be proved wrong on the result day, February 11. In a tweet, he stated that BJP will form the next government in Delhi with 48 seats.

ALSO READ:Delhi elections 2020: Counting of votes tomorrow; here are exit poll predictions