Delhi Election Results 2020: Will Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP score a hat-trick today?

Delhi election 2020 results will be declared today. Counting of votes began at 8 am sharp and will be held in multiple rounds. An aggregate of half-a-dozen exit polls predicted that AAP will win over 55 seats and BJP 15 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats.

If AAP wins Delhi polls 2020 then Arvind Kejriwal would become chief minister of the national capital for third term. Polling for the single-phased Delhi election was held on February 8, Saturday. According to Election Commission of India, total 62.59 per cent of votes were cast on the polling day . The majority mark in the 70-member assembly stands at 36.

Here's all you need to know about Delhi election:

1. Most of the exit polls for 2020 Delhi Assembly elections have predicted a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not abandoned hope and expects to form the next government in the national capital after results for Delhi polls are declared on February 11.

2. India Today-Axis My India exit poll gave 59-68 seats to AAP and predicted BJP to emerge victorious on 2-11 seats. The survey saw Congress drawing a blank once again.

3. In the last Delhi assembly election in 2015, the AAP won 67 of the 70 seats, with a total vote-share of 54 per cent. It's projected to rise to 56 per cent in 2020. The BJP is projected to secure a vote-share of 35 per cent, up from 32 per cent in the 2015 Delhi Assembly vote.

4. The election has largely been seen as a battle between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The results would seal the fate of 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women.

5. Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended in Delhi, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, five per cent less than in 2015.

6. The postal ballots will be counted first till 8.30 am and then the votes cast through EVMs will be counted. Each EVM consists of a ballot unit (BU), a controls units (CU) and a voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT.) From every assembly constituency, five VVPATs will be randomly selected and they will be counted. Security personnel kept guard at strong rooms storing electronic voting machines (EVMs).

7. The counting centres are located across the 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi. There will be 33 counting observers.

8.In view of the ongoing anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi CEO's Office had put all five polling stations in the area under the "critical" category.

9.There were 13,780 polling booths where every vote was accounted for by the presiding officers. Critical and vulnerable polling locations, numbered 545 and spanned 3,843 booths.

10. Traffic movement is closed from Nand Nagri to Bhopura (both carriageways); Maharani Bagh to C.V. Raman Marg & Mata Mandir to C.V. Raman Marg (both carriageways) ; Muni Maya Ram Marg to Kasturba Gandhi polytechnic college Pitampura; Sector 6/7 crossing towards Shakti Chowk Dwarka & Rudra cut to T- Point; Road number 224 Dwarka from Sector 7/9 crossing towards Sector 9/10 crossing due to vote counting.

