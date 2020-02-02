Delhi Elections: Cong releases manifesto; Nyay Yojana, pollution, education for girls on agenda

The Congress party on Sunday released its manifesto for the Delhi assembly elections which are scheduled to take place on February 8. The manifesto was released by Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra and other party leaders Anand Sharma and Ajay Maken.

In its poll manifesto, the Congress has promised free bus rides to senior citizens, free education from nursery to Phd for girl students in govt institutions. The party has also mentioned Nyay Yojna (or Nyuntam Aay Yojana), which was the flagship social welfare programme of the Congress party in its 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, in its manifesto.

The grand old party has also promised to get a strong Lokpal in first six months. It also proposes to spend 25 per cent of Delhi Budget on fighting pollution and improving transport; allot Rs 5,000 crore for start-up fund, unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 per month for graduates and Rs 7,500 for post graduates.

The Delhi Congress president has already announced that the party will provide relief to people consuming up to 600 units of electricity in Delhi per month. He has also promised to raise the welfare pension amount to up to Rs 5,000 per month.

The Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be held on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11. It will be a three-cornered contest this time between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP and the Congress. Present Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP saw a thumping win in 2015 Assembly elections with the party bagging 67 seats, leaving just three (seats) for the BJP.

The Congress has suffered a series of electoral defeats in Delhi, starting with the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. It drew a blank in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls as well as in the 2015 Delhi Assembly election.

The parliamentary polls held last year offered a silver lining to the party as under the leadership of late Dikshit, Congress candidates pushed the nominees of the ruling AAP on to the third place in five of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. The Congress managed to improve its vote share, although it failed to win any seat. The party got over 22 per cent votes, which was considerably higher than the over-18 per cent votes polled by the AAP.

The BJP, in its 'Sankalp Patra 2020' (manifesto), also said it would focus on women empowerment, traders, infrastructure development and housing for all by 2022.

(With agencies input)

