Delhi gets one of world's largest COVID centres; LG Baijal inaugurates 10,000-bed facility

Delhi got a 10,000-bed COVID centre on Sunday. Delhi Lieutenant General Anil Baijal inaugurated the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID care centre. One of the 'largest' such facilities in the world, the COVID centre is located at Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

Baijal took to Twitter to thank Home Minister Amit Shah. He said that Delhi now has one of the largest COVID centres in the world. "With the guidance and support of Hon'ble Home Minister, now Delhi has one of the largest Covid Care Centre facilities which would play crucial role in fight against pandemic," he said.

The LG reviewed the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ventilators, ICUs and medical staff at the centre set up in Chhatarpur. He also congratulated the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on taking over the facility.

"Advised to keep special focus on severely ill patients and if required, shift them to dedicated Covid hospitals. Instructed SDMC to ensure cleanliness and sanitation at the centre. Management of Covid centre by ITBP is greatly appreciated," he said in a tweet.

A senior ITBP officer said that at least 20 patients are expected to reach the facility on Sunday. The centre is 1,700 feet long and 700 feet wide, which is roughly the size of 20 football fields, and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each. "The total bed capacity at the centre may go up to 10,200, making it the largest COVID-19 care facility in India so far," the ITBP said in a statement. It said that the facility is also the "largest such facility envisaged worldwide".

The Centre has been divided into two sections: A COVID Care Centre (CCC), where asymptomatic positive coronavirus cases will be treated and a Dedicated COVID Health Care (DCHC) that will treat symptomatic cases and have an oxygen support system. The CCC will have 90 per cent of the beds, while the DCHC will have the rest.

More than 1,000 doctors, nurses and paramedics of the ITBP and other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and another 1,000 paramedics, assistants and security staff have been deployed at the facility for its smooth operation. A team of counsellors and psychiatrists will also be present at the facility. There would be security arrangements, a reception, a call centre, nursing stations, command control stores, maintenance staff etc.

E-vehicles and ambulances have also been deployed for facilitating the movement of patients inside the centre. A special Quick Reaction Team is also deployed at the centre to attend to sudden security requirements.

Volunteers from the religious sect of Radha Soami Beas will also help run the centre.

(With agency inputs)

