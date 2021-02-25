Delhi govt notifies doorstep ration delivery scheme; to be rolled out in March

The Delhi government has notified its flagship scheme for the doorstep delivery of ration that is likely to be rolled out from next month, officials said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced his government's plan to launch the scheme in his Republic Day address.

The 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna' (MMGGRY) under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) of the National Food Security Act, 2013, was notified by the government on February 20, the officials said. The MMGGRY involves the delivery of packed wheat flour and rice to beneficiaries at their doorsteps.

According to the notified scheme, the beneficiaries will have to pay the processing (conversion) charge along with the cost of subsidised foodgrains. "The entire operation from the lifting of foodgrains from FCI godowns, milling, packaging and till the delivery of packaged commodities to the beneficiary will be carried out under CCTV monitoring. Commodities will be carried in GPS-fitted vehicles," the scheme notification said.

There are about 17 lakh PDS beneficiaries in Delhi. As per the notified scheme, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) will empanel millers and rice processors to lift the foodgrains for cleaning, grinding and packaging. The packed foodgrains will be transported from millers to fair price shops and from there to the doorsteps of beneficiaries through direct home delivery (DHD) agencies to be engaged by Delhi Consumer's Co-operative Wholesale Store Ltd (OCCWS).

"Distribution of packaged items (wheat flour and rice) will be done only after successful biometric authentication using e-PoS (point of sale) devices. The cost of subsidised foodgrains and a specified amount as milling or conversion charges will be collected from the beneficiaries," the scheme notification stated. An e-POD (proof of delivery) will be captured for records, it said.

Ration card holders may draw their full entitlement of foodgrains in more than one instalment, it added. The scheme will be optional and existing TPDS beneficiaries in Delhi will have to specify whether they want to enrol under it. Beneficiaries will be able to exercise the option at the beginning of every financial year.

The DHD agency will notify the beneficiary in advance through SMS before delivery. Under the MMGGRY, there will be a provision of a grievance management system to enable beneficiaries to lodge their complaints. A call centre for beneficiaries is also envisaged under the scheme.

For transparency and to prevent diversion and pilferage, the scheme will be monitored closely by the Food and Civil Supplies Department. In his Republic Day address, Kejriwal had said the initiative for doorstep delivery of ration would be a revolutionary step in changing the entire ration system. People will not have to go to shops and stand in queues.

Also read: Air India, BPCL disinvestment to be completed by July-August