Delhi govt plans to celebrate 75th Independence Day in a big way, say sources

The Delhi government has planned to celebrate the 75th Independence Day next year in a big way, sources said on Saturday.

The government is expected to announce special provisions for celebrating the 75th Independence Day on a grand scale across the national capital in its annual budget to be tabled in the assembly session beginning Monday, they said.

The government has also planned to celebrate birth anniversaries of Bhagat Singh and B R Ambedkar on a big scale during the 75th year of Independence, government sources said.

The government is likely to hoist the national flags across the city on high masts like the one at Connaught Place as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, they said.

The Arvind Kejriwal government has also announced its plan to launch a curriculum to instill patriotism among students.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a separate school board of Delhi that will aim to prepare "fiercely patriotic" and self-dependent students.

The Budget Session of Delhi will commence on Monday. The budget is expected to be tabled on Tuesday while the session is scheduled to conclude on March 16.

