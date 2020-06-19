Delhi govt seeks volunteers to fight coronavirus pandemic; appeals to NGOs citizens

In view of surging COVID-19 cases in the city, the Delhi government will rope in NGOs, civil society organisations, NCC and NSS cadets and scouts for survey of coronavirus suspects, and surveillance and management of isolation cases.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to NGOs and individuals to join the fight against COVID-19 in large numbers. "Delhi will fight Corona together. I appeal to all NGOs and individuals to join in this effort on a large scale," he tweeted.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said in an order issued on Thursday that a web portal and dashboard will be developed for registration of NGOs, civil society organisations and individual volunteers for helping the district administration. The volunteers need to be at least 18 years of age, physically fit and free from COVID-19.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital was close to the 50,000-mark on Thursday, while the death toll has mounted to 1,969, authorities said. "Considering the rising number of COVID-19 in NCT of Delhi, it has been felt necessary to involve NGOs, CSOs, individual volunteers, NCC cadets, NSS cadets, scouts etc for survey of COVID suspect cases, and surveillance and management of isolation cases and to establish a government-NGO coordination," said the order.

The volunteers and cadets may also be deployed in helpline assistance, looking after senior citizen and assisting at hospitals. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may also register to work as volunteers and the concerned district administration may use their services for confidence building among people, said the order.

The district administration will obtain names and details of National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme cadets and scouts from respective organisation's headquarters, it said.

All NGOs, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), NCC and NSS cadets and individual volunteers will work under the supervision of concerned district surveillance officer or any other officer designated by the district magistrate. Orientation course and training will be imparted to them by the district administration.

A certificate of appreciation and participation will be given to each volunteer by the district magistrate in recognition of their services in fighting the virus.

