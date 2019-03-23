Delhi-Gurugram-SNB rail project! This new rapid transit corridor will reduce travel time from Delhi to Alwar to 2 hours

The 106-km Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror Urban Complex) rapid rail transit corridor, which got an approval from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) Board in December 2018, will reduce travel time from Delhi to Alwar via Gurugram and Rewari to less than two hours. The project has also got a nod from the Haryana Cabinet in February.

The project is expected to be completed in about five years, excluding one year of pre-construction activities. The base construction cost of the corridor is pegged at Rs 24,975 crore. It will be funded by the Central government (20%), state governments (20%)concerned and through bilateral/multilateral funding agencies (60%), reported ETNow News.

The construction will be done in three stages. In the stage 1, Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-SNB Urban Complex will be constructed. In thesecond stage, this corridor will be extended from SNB Urban Complex to Sotanala and the corridor from SNB Urban Complex to Alwar will be constructed in the third stage.

The corridor, which will be elevated for about 71 km, would also pass through Manesar, Bawal and Neemrana, while the remaining 35 km track would be built underground, with most of its parts in Delhi and Gurugram. A total of 11 stations would be elevated while fivewill be constructed underground on the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor, ETNow News reported.

The corridor will converge at Sarai Kale Khan with other RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit Systems) corridors and would facilitate the movement of passengers from one corridor to another without changing trains.

On this corridor, RRTS trains with a speed of 180kmph would be available at a frequency of 5-10 minutes. The trains will be fully air-conditioned with transverse seating and overhead luggage space. A coach would be reserved exclusively for women, and priority seating arrangements would be made for people with special needs. A business class coach would also be available in every train. These trains are expected to have nine coaches.

