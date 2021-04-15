Delhi HC allows 50 people to offer namaz at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan

The Delhi High Court Thursday allowed 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan, saying there is no direction in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) notification to close down places of worship.

The court also noted that there was "no clear stand" of the central government as to whether religious congregations or gatherings were permitted in other places of worship.

Justice Mukta Gupta directed that namaz is to be offered on "first floor above the basement" of the mosque, making clear that it has to be "strictly in accordance" with the DDMA's April 10 notification and other standard operating protocols.

"Considering the fact that religious places/places of worship are not closed by the DDMA notification, this court finds that the petitioner (Delhi Waqf Board) has made out a prima facie case for permitting devotees to offer namaz at Masjid Bangley Wali," the court said.

It directed the Station House Officer of Nizamuddin police station to permit entry of 50 people five times a day to offer namaz only on the first floor of the Masjid Bangley Wali.

"Considering the fact that devotees require to perform namaz five times a day during the holy month of Ramzan and at the same time care has to be taken that COVID-19, which is increasing exponentially in Delhi, does not spread and does not affect the health of the public at large and those who will visit the mosque to offer namaz, the SHO is directed to permit 50 persons five times a day to offer namaz on the first floor of the masjid," the court said, adding that social distance has to be maintained.

The court declined to increase the number of people or allow use of other floors of the mosque for offering prayers as sought by senior advocate Ramesh Gupta on behalf of the Delhi Waqf Board, saying "day-by-day situation is getting worse in Delhi".

"Please wake up to the grim situation in Delhi," the court said.

However, on repeated requests by the senior lawyer that social distancing can be maintained on the other floors of the mosque, the court permitted the Board to move an application before the SHO for use other floors.

It also said that its order would be subject to any notification issued by the DDMA in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, which recorded the biggest single-day jump of 17,282 COVID-19 cases.

With these directions, the court listed on July 15, the Board's plea seeking opening of the Nizamuddin Markaz where the Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic and was locked since March 31 last year.

Earlier in the day, in a status report filed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Sub Division Lajpat Nagar, the central government said the court "in its wisdom and discretion" may permit such persons as it deems fit and proper to perform namaz only on the ground floor of the mosque at the Nizamuddin Markaz by strictly following all COVID-19 related protocols.

Without specifying whether all places of worship were closed, as was sought by the high court, the report said the DDMA notification prohibiting all kinds of gathering in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases was applicable to all religions.

Justice Mukta Gupta, after perusing the report, observed that it was silent on whether all the places of worship in the national capital were closed in accordance with the DDMA notification.

