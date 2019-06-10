Delhi heat wave: IMD issues red warning, temp expected to cross 45 degrees in the next 2 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there will be no respite in heat conditions for the next two days as the temperature in Delhi is expected to cross the 45-degrees mark. Heatwave conditions persisted in and around Delhi on Sunday as the mercury rose up to 46.2 degrees Celsius.

"Mainly clear sky. Heat wave conditions likely at many places with severe heat wave at isolated pockets", said the weather department.

In the coming days, however, the weatherman has predicted "dust storm or thunderstorm" on June 11 and 12 and a "generally cloudy sky with light rain" on June 13 along with a dip of 2 degrees in temperature.

A heatwave is usually declared when the maximum temperature remains above 45 degrees for two consecutive days.

Apart from Delhi, the northern states of India are also reeling under the effect of severe heatwave conditions. "Maximum temperatures are above 45 degree Celsius at most places over Rajasthan; at many places West Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; at some places over East Madhya Pradesh and isolated places over Uttar Pradesh. Highest max. temp: 48.5 degree Celsius at Ganganagar ( West Rajasthan)", IMD said in a tweet.

It is also worthwhile to note that there were indications being given regarding the advancement of monsoon in the North-East region till Tuesday, as the conditions were becoming favorable for rain in the states of North- East.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Heatwave persists in Rajasthan, Sri Ganganagar hottest at 48.5 degrees Celsius

Also read: Delay in monsoon pushes rainfall deficiency to 45% in first 9 days of June: IMD