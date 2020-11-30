Delhi High Court orders AAP govt to expedite applications for issuing ration cards

The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to expedite applications for issuing ration cards, saying they cannot be kept pending for a long time as the cards are required to obtain subsidised food grains. Justice Navin Chawla issued the direction to the Delhi government on separate pleas by two women seeking issuance of ration cards to them for obtaining subsidised food grains.

The court was informed by their counsel, Tushar Sannu Dahiya, that their applications for ration cards have been pending for more than two years.

Taking note of the submission, the court said,"The applications cannot be kept pending for such a long period. The applications of the petitioners have been pending for more than two years. For the above reasons, the delay in processing of the applications by respondents (Delhi government departments) cannot be countenanced."

"The respondents are again directed to expedite the process of consideration of such applications not only of the petitioners but other applicants as well," it added and directed the Delhi government to file a status report before December 23, the next date of hearing.

During the hearing, Delhi government additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal told the court that around four hundred applications have been processed in the area, where the petitioners live, since the last date of hearing on October 19.

Sannu had earlier told the court that according to reply received to an application under the Right to Information Act, 2005 and data available on the National Food Security portal, the limit under the National Food Security Act, 2013 approved for Delhi is 72,77,995, out of which only 72,22,236 applicants have been approved.

He had told the court that there are a large number of applications filed by persons like the petitioners which are still pending.

