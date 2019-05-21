Delhi Metro's Yellow Line hit by technical snag; services between Qutub Minar and Sultanpur affected

A technical problem led to the disruption of regular train services of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on the Yellow Line. The movement of the trains between the Qutub Minar and Sultanpur station have been temporarily withdrawn due to the snag.

"Due to an issue at Chattarpur, train services will be run in following loops temporarily - between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur, between Samaypur Badli and Qutub Minar. There will be no train movement between Sultanpur & Qutub Minar and we'll update when the issue is rectified", a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

The Delhi Metro's Yellow Line connects Delhi to Gurugram and runs from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre.

Huge crowd was seen outside the stations as people waited for other forms of transport. Meanwhile, to avoid any inconvenience to the passengers of the train, DMRC has said that it will operate feeder buses between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar stations.

Earlier last week, Delhi Metro's Blue Line was affected, causing inconvenience to passengers traveling between Noida Electronic City and Akshardham. The Blue Line connects Dwarka to Noida and Vaishali and is one of the busiest segments of the Delhi Metro network.

Edited by: Udit Verma

