Weather update: Heavy rainfall, thundershowers reported in Delhi NCR

Rain lashed parts of Delh-NCR region is the morning today bringin the much needed relief to those who were baking in the Delhi summer. The rain hit the Delhi-NCR region around 8 am and there are reports that other parts of North India too witnessed heavy rainfall. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for rainfall and thunderstorm.

"Intense rain and thundershower activities are lashing most parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad," Skymetweather wrote on Twitter.

Other states that were affected by the weather were Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. There are also chances of the formation of cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan, West Bengal and Sikkim as per the IMD. The formation of cyclonic circulation could lead to heavy rainfall in the regions.

The air quality in the national capital improved significantly after this morning's downpour, authorities told PTI.

The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 64 and PM10 at 156, the SAFAR said, according to news agency PTI. Delhi's air quality was oscillating between 'very poor' and 'severe' for the last few days due to a dust storm in northwest India, which led to a sharp increase in the PM2.5 level.

Meanwhile, monsoon showers are expected to hit Kerala coast on June 4 and deliver less rainfall than average in 2019, the country's only private weather forecasting agency said on Tuesday, dampening prospects of higher farm and economic growth in the $2.6 trillion economy.

