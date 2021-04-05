Delhi reports 4,033 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 4,033 coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 2,677 people recovering from the contagion. National capital's COVID-19 positivity rate worsened to 4.54 per cent with the total positive cases crossing the 6.76 lakh-mark. Out of these, over 6.51 lakh people have recovered from novel coronavirus so far in the national capital.

Delhi reported 21 deaths on April 4, taking the death toll to 11,081. Delhi's coronavirus fatality rate reached 1.64 per cent. The national capital conducted over 1.49 crore COVID-19 tests so far including 54,472 RTPCR tests and 32,427 rapid antigen tests.

Also read: PM Modi holds high-level meeting to review COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive

The number of containment zones in the city stands at 2,917. More than 59,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Sunday. Out of these, more than 40,000 people who received the vaccinations were in the 45-59 age bracket and only one recipient reported adverse events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the nationwide COVID-19 situation and vaccination exercise amid an "alarming rate of growth" in infections and deaths on Sunday. The Prime Minister said central teams of public health specialists will be sent to Maharashtra, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh where the coronavirus situation is getting worse.

Prime Minister Modi also said if the five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour, and vaccination was implemented with seriousness, it would be effective in curbing the pandemic's spread.

According to health experts, the rise in COVID-19 cases can be attributed to not following COVID-appropriate behaviour such as the use of face masks, following social distancing in public places. The other reason could also be pandemic fatigue and ineffective implementation of containment measures at the field level.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with agency inputs

Also read: India records 93,249 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hrs; highest since Sept 19