Delhi unlock 3.0: Will salons, gyms, weekly markets reopen from Monday?

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is expected to announce additional COVID-19 lockdown relaxations on Sunday for the coming week as part of its phased unlocked plan for the national capital.

Reopening salons and weekly markets in the national capital may be on the table for authorities among other things.

"There is a likelihood of the Delhi government announcing more relaxations like reopening salons and weekly markets from next week. Reopening of cinema halls, gyms and allowing dining at restaurants are also under consideration," a source told PTI.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the reopening of malls, markets, and Delhi Metro services as well as several other relaxations regarding COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital. The Chief Minister had stated at the time that more lockdown relaxations will be announced if the COVID-19 situation in the national capital continued to improve.

Traders demand reopening of weekly markets

Following last week's announcements, associations of weekly markets had urged the state government to allow them to operate their businesses. Complaining that bigger markets have been allowed to reopen, the associations stated that the government was ignoring the plight of small vendors who have been most affected by the COVID-19 lockdown measures. Some groups have even filed a petition in the Delhi High Court wanting compensation from the state government.

Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has demanded the reopening of salons and gyms from June 14 onwards. The CTI had organised an online meeting of salon and gym owners in the national capital. The attendees have demanded the reopening of gyms and salons, explained CTO Chairman Brijesh Goyal.

Goyal added that the CTI has written to the Delhi government as well as Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA). The organisation has urged them to allow the reopening of gyms and salons as the livelihood of over 15 lakh people depends on them.

