Delhi violence: Sonia Gandhi demands Amit Shah's resignation, other developments

Violence over CAA in Northeast Delhi: The national capital has been on the edge since violent clashes broke out over CAA on February 23 in the Northeast Delhi district. The death toll due to the ongoing violent clashes in Northeast Delhi has reached 22. In an urgent hearing on Tuesday night, the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Police to ensure safe passage and proper medical assistance to all those who are injured in the violent clashes over CAA. Here are the top 10 developments on the big story:

Last rites of the martyred Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal are being held at his hometown in Sikar, Rajasthan.

Delhi High Court said, "We cannot let another 1984 happen in this country; not under the watch of this court."

The High Court, further directed setting up helplines for the victims and providing private ambulances for safe passage. Court also directed setting up of shelters with basic facilities for rehabilitation.

Delhi Police has given out contact details of the officers to contact for victims and their families at various government hospitals such as Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital, Maulana Azad hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, and Al-Hind hospital.

22 deaths have been reported till now. 21 deaths in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and 1 death in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

PM Modi is monitoring the security situation in various parts of Delhi. Modi said that it was important that calm and normalcy was restored in Delhi at the earliest. In his tweet, PM also mentioned that the Delhi Police was working on ground to ensure peace and normalcy.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi held Amit Shah directly responsible for the violent clashes in Delhi and also sought his resignation. She also alleged that there is a conspiracy behind the violence.

All party meet was called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 12 pm today. The Lieutant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal were present at this meeting.

Shah urged all political parties to exercise restraint and not spread rumours. Apart from this, Shah appealed to all political parties present at the meeting to help in dispelling any kind of rumours and fear among people.

News agency ANI quoted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as saying, "The situation in Delhi is alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, is unable to control the situation and instill confidence. Army should be called in and curfew should be imposed in rest of the affected areas immediately. I am writing to the Home Minister to this effect."

