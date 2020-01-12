Business Today
Delhi weather update: Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded as 327 at 9.10 am, which falls in the very poor category

twitter-logo PTI   New Delhi     Last Updated: January 12, 2020  | 10:32 IST
Delhi weather update: Sunny morning on Sunday; cloudy skies expected
Delhi temperature: Delhiites woke up to a clear Sunday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 7.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius and the minimum on Monday likely to be around nine degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded as 327 at 9.10 am, which falls in the very poor category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".

An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

