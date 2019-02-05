Delhi-NCR Weather forecast: Winter to stay for a while; rain likely

From the looks of it, winter season in Delhi-NCR is here to stay a while. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a couple of rather rainy, wintry days this week. As per their predictions, parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir are likely to witness heavy snowfall as well as hailstorm this week. "Thunderstorm accompanied with isolated hailstorm is very likely in these states," said IMD especially mentioning February 6 and 7. The red warning for these three states also means that temperature is going to dip in Delhi-NCR.

The IMD also predicted that Delhi-NCR is likely to witness rain and thunder, and hailstorm at isolated places from February 5. According to the Delhi-NCR weather forecast, the wind speed over the region is likely to touch 20-25 kmph on February 6 and 7. The minimum temperature of the northwestern states is likely to dip by 3-5 degree Celsius in the coming days and there are chances that the dense fog would engulf the region.

According to reports, the change in weather in Delhi-NCR can be attributed to a 'western disturbance' in Afghanistan and its neighbouring areas.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a rise of 77 per cent in rainfall this winter, while Uttarakhand witnessed the highest snowfall in five years. Himachal Pradesh is also in the same league with the Met centre in Shimla issuing a warning for heavy snow and rainfall in the state. The Meteorological Department also added that Chamba, Shimla, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti are likely to witness heavy snowfall on February 6, followed by rain and hailstorm on February 7.

The western disturbance will bring in the chilly weather with Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Western Uttar Pradesh witnessing thunderstorm and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan receiving hailstorm.

Also read: Arun Jaitley hits out at Mamta Banerjee's 'dharna tactics', 'Kleptocrat's Club'