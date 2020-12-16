Delhi witnesses coldest morning of season; minimum temp falls to 4.1 degree Celsius

Delhi shivered today as a cold wave brought down the minimum temperature to 4.1 degree Celsius, the lowest in the national capital so far this season. Mercury fell down to 3.6 degree Celsius in Jafarpur. Ayanagar and Lodhi Road weather stations recorded a minimum of 4 degree Celsius and 4.2 degree Celsius respectively.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a cold wave occurs in plains when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 degrees less than normal for two consecutive days.

In small areas such as Delhi, however, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria get fulfilled even for a single day, according to head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, Kuldeep Srivastava. The IMD added the fall in minimum temperatures by three to five degree Celsius is expected over most parts of northwest India during the next four days.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality deteriorated to 'poor' category today as the AQI stood at 210, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitoring System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The noxious cocktail of high pollution levels and extremely cold weather conditions have made Delhiites take utmost precautions during morning walks and cycling routines.

Punjab is likely to witness severe cold weather conditions whereas Haryana, Chandigarh and northwest Rajasthan are likely to witness cold day conditions.

Edited with agency inputs by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: Over 29,000 cold-chain points, 45,000 ice-lined refrigerators: How India's vaccination drive will look like