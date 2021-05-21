Delhiites can now pay property tax via mobile app; here's how

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has launched a new mobile application for easy, hassle-free payment of property taxes online amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The application has been developed with the help of the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

This mobile app will be functional across all three city municipal corporations-North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

"In order to facilitate property taxpayers, South Delhi Municipal Corporation today launched a new mobile application. This application has been launched for property taxpayers of all three municipal corporations," the SDMC said in a statement.

"Now, citizens can make payment while staying at home. The SDMC, the nodal agency for all three corporations (south, north and east) for this work has developed the application with the help of the National Informatics Centre (NIC)," it added.

The statement further read that the app can be downloaded using the link available at the corporation's website and also with the help of a QR code.

Last month, the SDMC had decided to offer an additional 5 per cent tax rebate to owners of residential properties who received a COVID-19 jab.

The 15 per cent rebate for depositing property tax before June 30, however, is applicable to all. This 5 per cent rebate will only be granted if owners deposit property tax online and in one instalment before June 30.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with PTI inputs

