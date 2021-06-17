Delhi's Chandni Chowk a no-vehicle zone now

The busy Chandni Chowk Road, which is currently under redevelopment, has been notified as a non-motorised zone, with motorised vehicles only being allowed during emergency.

According to a gazette notification released on June 14, no motor vehicle shall be allowed to ply on the main Chandni Chowk Road from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Mosque from 9 am to 9 pm on all days.

The 1.3-km stretch has been under redevelopment from December 1, 2018, and was targeted to be completed by November 2020, but got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The civic agencies and road maintaining/owning agencies shall erect corresponding informatory signboards indicating the restrictions in the area for the information and convenience of all concerned," it said.

However, the restrictions shall not be applicable in the case of emergencies, it said, adding that fire tenders, ambulances, hearse van and vehicles carrying pregnant women or patients requiring motorized transport, etc will be allowed to ply on the roads.

Some stretches like H.C. Sen Marg up to Jubli Cinema Cut (Opposite Gandhi Maidan Parking), Rai Kedarnath Marg towards main Chandni Chowk Road upto T-Point Rai Kedar nath Marg (Town Hall entry road); Kachha Bagh Road including Chandni Chowk Metro Station and Ramjas Sr. Secondary School No.3 up to main Chandni Chowk Road; Shanti Desai Marg towards main Chandni Chowk Road up to T-Point Shanti Desai Marg (Town Hall exit road) and road leading to Bagh Diwar Park up to main Chandni Chowk Road (behind Dangal Maidan Parking) will also be free from restrictions.

Other roads where the restrictions won't apply are Netaji Subhash Marg, Jama Masjid Road up to Chawri Bazar Road crossing, Chawri Bazar Road up to Hauz Qazi Chowk; Lal Kuan Road up to T-Point Katra Bariyan Road and Katra Bariyan Road up to Fatehpuri Mosque T-Point.

Chandni Chowk is known to be one of the oldest and major markets not only in Delhi but also in the country. However, traffic has been a major issue on the busy Chandni Chowk stretch.

Earlier this year, the Delhi government had said that the beautification project of Chandni Chowk has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 99 crore. It had said, "no stone has been left unturned to enhance the beauty of the historical site".

"So, be it using granite tiles or planting small and big plants on both sides of the road, the administration did a host of things to make Chandni Chowk look "green and beautiful" and "a sight to behold," the government had said.

"For non-motorised vehicles, 5 to 10 metres wide pavement has been built on either side of the road. There is also a 2.5-metre footpath on either side of the road. Electric vehicles will also be operated for the convenience of the senior citizens. Also, during the reconstruction process, the needs of the disabled have also been taken care of," it said.