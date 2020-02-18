Deported British MP asks if she was denied entry due to her Kashmir views

British MP, Debbie Abrahams who was denied entry into India and deported to Dubai on Monday has criticised the Indian government. She questioned the government if the decision to deport her was taken due to her views on the Centre's policy on Jammu and Kashmir.

Labour MP Debbie Abrahams asked the Indian government why her visa was revoked after it was granted to her. "Why did the Indian government revoke my visa after it was granted? Why didn't they let me get a 'visa on arrival'? Is it because I have been critical of the Indian Government on Kashmir human rights issues?" she asked.

Why did the Indian Government revoke my visa AFTER it was granted? Why didn't they let me get a 'visa on arrival'? Is it because I have been critical of the Indian Government on #Kashmir human rights issues? https://t.co/aNhvFpc10D - Debbie Abrahams (@Debbie_abrahams) February 17, 2020

On the other hand, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that Abrahams was informed of the revocation before she embarked on her journey. "The e-visa of the British MP was cancelled. She was informed of the revocation on Friday. The status of her e-visa communicated to her clearly says 'rejected'. She can apply at the nearest Indian mission or apply online for a regular visa," government sources told India Today.

Abrahams chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir. She said she was travelling on a valid e-visa to visit family and friends but her visa was revoked without any explanation. As per the report, Abrahams' e-visa was issued last October and was valid till October 2020.

Abrahams had said that she landed up at the immigration desk with her documents and e-visa when she was told that her visa was rejected. She said that after much back and forth, several immigration officials came to her but none of them knew why her e-visa was cancelled. "Even the person who seemed to be in charge said he didn't know and was really sorry about what had happened," she said.

Debbie Abrahams had visited Jammu and Kashmir in August last year. She had said, "We are gravely concerned at the announcement by Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah, that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has been removed by Presidential Order."

