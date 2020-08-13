DGGI uncovers GST evasion worth Rs 17.2 cr after multiple searches

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) conducted multiple searches at premises of a major cement manufacturer in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh over the last seven days and detected GST evasion of Rs 17.2 crore, a release said on Wednesday.

The DGGI, the enforcement arm of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), has arrested a director of the company from Satna in Madhya Pradesh this connection, it said. The DGGI also seized Rs 52.39 lakh in cash during the searches conducted in two states from August 5 to August 11.

"DGGI has conducted multiple searches in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh from August 5 to August 11 at various premises belonging to a major cement manufacturer located at Maihar and Satna besides their registered dealers and distributors," the DGGI, Bhopal, said in a release.

The release, issued by Additional Director General, DGGI, did not mention names of the manufacturer and the director. The company evaded GST worth Rs 17.2 crore. A sum of Rs 52.39 lakh has also been seized in cash, it said.

The searches have indicated substantial quantities of cement and clinker have been supplied clandestinely without payment of Goods & Service Tax (GST) in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the DGGI said.

The DGGI had conducted 28 searches at Maihar, Satna, Allahabad, Kushinagar, Agra, Kanpur and in New Delhi during the week-long operation.

