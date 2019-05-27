Disney donates Rs 2 crore for cyclone Fani relief in Odisha

Disney in India donated Rs 2 crore on Monday to aid relief and recovery efforts in areas impacted by cyclone Fani in Odisha.

The donation will support disaster response and provide assistance to those in need through Save the Children in India.

"Our hearts go out to those affected by this severe cyclonic storm Fani. The families and communities impacted by this devastating calamity need our support as they begin to rebuild," Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager, Star and Disney India, said in a statement.

"Through our contribution, we hope to help the families affected as they recover from this cyclone," Gupta added.

With this aid, Save the Children in India will provide affected families with critical shelter, basic needs and also work in cyclone shelters and temporary camps.

In August 2018, Disney and Star India came forward to extend support during Kerala floods, the release said.

Also read: Deadline for filing April GST sales returns extended till June 20 for 14 Odisha districts due to cyclone Fani

Also read: Cyclone Fani: 12 dead in Odisha; waning storm hits Bengal