Driving from Delhi to Noida? You might be tested for COVID-19

People travelling from Delhi to Noida will be randomly tested for coronavirus symptoms from today. This decision of random sampling was taken in an online meeting of senior administration and health department officials with District Magistrate Suhas L Y amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

According to the DM, there won't be any restrictions on the free movement of people between Noida and Delhi. Given the rising cases of coronavirus in Delhi, the district magistrate has also directed officials to form teams to be deployed at Noida-Delhi borders at DND to check randomly selected commuters coming from the national capital for the infection using a rapid antigen-based test.

Here's all you need to know about the random COVID-19 testing for people travelling from Delhi to Noida

The random sampling will be carried out using rapid antigen-based test kits

No restrictions will be placed on the free movement of people between Delhi to Noida

Teams will be deployed at Noida-Delhi borders at DND to check randomly selected commuters coming from Delhi so that the flow of traffic is not hampered

Decision has been taken in view of increasing coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar

The health department has also been directed to ensure adequate facilities since the coming days are going to be "crucial"

The Gautam Buddh Nagar DM attributed the recent rise in cases to the cross border infection from areas like Delhi. He further told PTI, "A random sampling will be done and all institutions will be issued advisory to look out for such symptomatic people, track them early and provide them with whatever treatment is required."

The health department has also been directed to ensure adequate facilities in hospitals. He also appealed people to observe COVID-19 safety protocols such as wearing face masks or face covers in public and maintaining social distancing seriously.

