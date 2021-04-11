'Each one vaccinate one, each one treat one': PM Modi says on Tika Divas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested four things to keep in mind during the four-day Tika Divas, starting today. In a statement, the Prime Minister said that the Tika Divas is being started today to mark the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule and will continue till the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

PM Modi said that this utsav is, in a way, the beginning of the next big fight against coronavirus. He said we have to focus on social hygiene, along with personal hygiene. The Prime Minister said that there are four things to keep in mind:

Each One - Vaccinate One: This means those who are unable to go and vaccinate themselves, including elderly people, must be assisted.

Each One - Treat One: One must help people without the required knowledge or resources to get treated for coronavirus.

Each One - Save One: One must wear masks and save themselves, as well as others.

Creating micro containment zones: The PM said that family members and community members should create a micro containment zone themselves when a positive case is detected. Micro containment zones are a key component in fighting coronavirus, he stated.

PM Modi emphasised on the importance of testing and awareness. He asked every eligible person to get vaccinated. Zero vaccine wastage should be the focus, he said, adding that optimum utilisation of vaccination is the way to increase the capacity.

India can be successful in its fight against coronavirus through micro containment zones, not moving out of one's homes unnecessarily, vaccinating eligible persons and following covid appropriate behaviour.

He urged everyone to make targets at personal, social and administration level in these four days of Tika Utsav and make efforts to achieve them.

