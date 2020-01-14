Each vote to BJP will be for inflation, says Manish Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Part (AAP) has slammed the BJP over the issue of inflation, which has hit an all-time high of 7.35 per cent since 2014. "Each vote for the BJP will be for costlier electricity, water, healthcare...each vote for BJP will be for inflation," Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, said on Tuesday.

Sisodia assured people that if the AAP was voted to power again, it would keep water, electricity, education and healthcare free. While addressing a presser, Sisodia added the Delhi government was helping its people by providing free electricity and water for the past five years.

Sisodia hit out at the BJP for opposing the AAP government providing free facilities to people. He said the Delhi government's schemes had been of great help to the ordinary citizen.

Delhi is going to polls on February 8, 2020, while the results for the Assembly polls will be declared on February 11.

