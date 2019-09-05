Business Today

Economic slowdown, BJP's silence both 'very dangerous', says Priyanka Gandhi

'Excuses and rhetoric' will not work, the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

The government has neither a solution nor the "strength" to assure people in the country, said Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said news of an economic slowdown and the Modi government's silence on it was "very dangerous".

"Excuses and rhetoric" will not work, the Congress general secretary said on Twitter.

The government has neither a solution nor the "strength" to assure people in the country, she said.

"Countdown: Everyday news of economic slowdown and everyday BJP government's silence. Both are very dangerous... excuses, rhetoric and rumours will not work," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag 'economy in crisis'.

