Breaking: 'Indian kings used to build palaces during famines'; Eco Survey calls for higher govt spending

Economic Survey has called for increase in spending. The survey released on Friday gave examples of ancient ways of handling economic crises. "Indian Kings used to build palaces during famines and droughts to provide employment and improve the economic fortunes of the private sector. Economic theory, in effect, makes the same recommendation: in a recessionary year, government must spend more than during expansionary times. Such counter-cyclical fiscal policy stabilises the business cycle by being contractionary (reduce spending/increase taxes) in good times and expansionary (increase spending/reduce taxes) in bad times. On the other hand, a pro-cyclical fiscal policy is the one wherein fiscal policy reinforces the business cycle by being expansionary during good times and contractionary during recessions," it said.