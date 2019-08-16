How Economic Survey differs from PM Modi's take on population growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independent Day speech, raised the issue of uncontrolled population growth and its consequences for the country. Expressing his concerns on challenges that the growing population may pose, PM Modi said, "We cannot think of an unhealthy society, we cannot think of an uneducated society. In 21st century India, the ability to fulfill dreams starts with a person, starts with a family. If the population is not educated, not healthy, then neither the home nor the country can be happy. If the population is educated, empowered, and skilled and has adequate means available to achieve the right ambience to fulfill their wishes and needs, then I think the country can fulfill these things."

His comment has already given rise to speculations about a possible population control law in future. Meanwhile, it is intriguing that PM Modi does not seem to be on the same page on population growth with the department of Economic Affairs, which in its Economic Survey report just a month ago gave a very different if not contradictory picture on population growth.

The Economic Survey 2018-19 observed that the population growth in India has been slowing for last few decades from an annual growth rate of 2.5 per cent during 1971-81 to an estimated 1.3 per cent as of 2011-16.

Discussing the demographic trends in the chapter - India's Demography at 2040: Planning Public Good Provision for the 21st Century - the Economic Survey report says all major states have witnessed a marked deceleration in population growth during this period. The slowdown in states with historically high population growth such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana is particularly noteworthy. Population is now growing below 1 per cent in southern states as well as West Bengal, Punjab, Maharashtra, Odisha, Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

The report goes on to say that India is set to witness a sharp slowdown in population growth over the next two decades, and some states will start transitioning to an ageing society by the 2030s.

The report notes that a surprising fact is that population in the 0-19 age bracket has already peaked due to sharp declines in total fertility rates (TFR) across the country, and the national TFR is expected to be below replacement rate by 2021.

The report estimates that working-age population will grow by roughly 9.7 million per year during 2021-31 and drop by more than half to 4.2 million per year in 2031-41.

It says that the share of India's young - 0-19 years - population has already started to decline and is projected to drop from as high as 41 per cent in 2011 to 25 per cent by 2041. On the other hand, the share of elderly - 60 years and above - population will continue to rise steadily, nearly doubling from 8.6 per cent in 2011 to 16 per cent by 2041.

The chapter on demographic report in the Economic Survey advises policymakers that they should start preparing for an ageing population as this will need investments in healthcare as well as a plan for increasing the retirement age in a phased manner.