Eight of 10 most-valued firms add Rs 54,152 crore in m-cap; TCS tops list

Eight of the 10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 54,151.62 crore in market valuation last week, with IT heavyweight TCS accounting for the lion's share. In the top 10 list, only HDFC Bank and HDFC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

The m-cap of TCS jumped by Rs 34,822.13 crore to reach Rs 8,39,896.27 crore.

Infosys' valuation zoomed Rs 9,043.69 crore to Rs 3,22,033.94 crore.

The m-cap of RIL climbed Rs 5,419.63 crore to Rs 8,82,005.44 crore and that of ICICI Bank rose by Rs 1,627.51 crore to Rs 2,62,645.88 crore.

HUL added Rs 1,363.76 crore to stand at Rs 3,77,470.33 crore and SBI's valuation swelled by Rs 1,249.45 crore to Rs 2,78,715.62 crore.

The market cap of ITC went up by Rs 367.76 crore to Rs 3,73,459.21 crore and thITat of Kotak Mahindra Bank advanced Rs 257.69 crore to Rs 2,63,047.09 crore.

In contrast, HDFC's valuation plunged Rs 5,052.42 crore to Rs 3,39,906.42 crore and that of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 3,662.39 crore to Rs 6,20,015.67 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

During the past week, the Sensex dropped 72 points, or 0.18 per cent to close at 39,067.33 on Friday.

