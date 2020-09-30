Eight core industries' output contracts 8.5% in August

Contracting for the sixth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 8.5 per cent in August, mainly due to decline in production of steel, refinery products and cement.

The production of eight core sectors had contracted 0.2 per cent in August 2019, showed data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Wednesday.

Barring coal and fertiliser, all sectors -- crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity -- recorded negative growth in August.

During April-August 2020-21, the sectors' output dipped by 17.8 per cent as compared to a growth of 2.5 per cent in the same period previous year.

ALSO READ: Q1 profit erodes Rs 1 lakh crore; India Inc. slips into the red

ALSO READ: China industrial profits grow for fourth consecutive month; reach $89.8 billion in August