Election Result 2021: Where to watch live streaming of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry voting results

Counting of votes will be held on Sunday in the high-stakes Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections, overshadowed by the raging COVID pandemic, as the BJP seeks to consolidate its hold over more states and the Congress along with its allies attempts to regain lost turf. There will be 2,364 counting halls as compared to 1,002 halls in 2016 in 822 assemble constituencies, a more than 200 percent increase, in view of the COVID guidelines, according to the Election Commission, which had drawn flak from the courts over the conduct of polls during the pandemic.

At least 15 rounds of sanitisation will be carried out at each polling centre, besides social distancing and other precautions, including a ban on gatherings, will be strictly followed, officials said. They said counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and continue late into the night. As many as 1,100 counting observers will watch the process and candidates and agents will have to produce a negative COVID test report or double dose of vaccination certificate to get an entry.

Exit polls have forecast a tight contest between the incumbent Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the crucial West Bengal assembly polls and put the ruling saffron combine ahead in Assam while projecting that the Left alliance will retain Kerala, a feat unseen in four decades. For the Congress, the exit polls predicted that it may fall short in Assam and Kerala and lose in Puducherry to the opposition alliance of AINRC-BJP-AIADMK. The only good news for the Congress was from Tamil Nadu, where the exit polls predicted that the DMK-led opposition alliance, of which it is a part, will trounce the AIADMK-BJP coalition.

Where to watch live streaming of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry voting results:

BusinessToday.In will be bringing you a 360-degree coverage of election results from four states and a UT. You can follow BusinessToday.In live blog and other coverage to get the latest insights of election results.

live blog and other coverage to get the latest insights of election results. You can also watch live streaming of election results on India Today online and India Today TV.

AajTak channel and its online platform will also be running live commentary on election results on its platforms.

You can keep a tab on the EC website (website-results.eci.gov.in) or its mobile app ('Voter Helpline' app).

Also read: Election Result 2021 Live Updates: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry, Kerala voting results today

Also read: BJP may throw a surprise in Bengal; DMK win in TN, Left in Kerala: India Today-Axis My India exit poll