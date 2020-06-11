'Every citizen resolved to turn crisis into opportunity,' says PM Modi at ICC plenary address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, lauded Indians for showing determination in turning coronavirus crisis into an opportunity. During his virtual plenary address at the 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), PM Modi again made an appeal to make India self-reliant in order to come out of the crisis.

PM Modi said, "Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn this crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for this nation. What is that turning point? A self-reliant India".

Further, he said that while the entire world was battling against the coronavirus crisis, India had to confront other issues also such as floods, locust attacks, hailstorms, earthquakes, and cyclones.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, India needs to take the economy towards 'plug and play' mode from 'command and control' mode, the PM added.

The PM advised industry bodies to avoid conservative approach amid the crisis. He said, "It's time to prepare a globally competitive domestic supply chain," adding that it was time for "bold decisions" and "bold investments".

On the farmers' issue, the PM praised his government's decisions. PM Modi said, "Recent decisions taken by Centre for farmers have freed the agriculture economy from years of slavery." The PM added that the country would now need to take steps to ensure that products which were imported from elsewhere get manufactured in India.

