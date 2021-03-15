Business Today
Loading...

Exports rise 0.67% to $27.93 billion; trade deficit widens to $12.62 billion

Exports during April-February 2020-21 period contracted by 12.23 per cent to USD 256.18 billion compared to USD 291.87 billion in the year-ago period

twitter-logoPTI | March 15, 2021 | Updated 18:43 IST
Exports rise 0.67% to $27.93 billion; trade deficit widens to $12.62 billion
The trade deficit widened to USD 12.62 billion in February compared to USD 10.16 billion in the year-ago period

India's exports grew marginally by 0.67 per cent to USD 27.93 billion in February while imports rose by 6.96 per cent to USD 40.54 billion in the month, according to official data released on Monday.

The trade deficit widened to USD 12.62 billion in February compared to USD 10.16 billion in the year-ago period, the data showed. Exports during April-February 2020-21 period contracted by 12.23 per cent to USD 256.18 billion compared to USD 291.87 billion in the year-ago period. Imports during April-February period dipped 23.11 per cent to USD 340.8 billion.

In February, oil imports declined 16.63 per cent to USD USD 8.99 billion. It was down 40.18 per cent to USD 72.08 billion during the 11-month period of the current fiscal.

Also read: Indian ports, shipping firms to ink MoUs worth Rs 3,38,561 cr at maritime summit

Also read: India's services sector grows fastest since 2020 on robust domestic demand

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: india imports | india Oil imports | india trade deficit | india Non-oil imports | india gold imports | india silver imports | india precious metals imports | india imports February 2021 | india Oil imports February 2021 | india trade deficit February 2021
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close