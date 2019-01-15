Exports up 0.34% in December 2018; trade deficit narrows

India's exports grew marginally by 0.34 per cent to $27.93 billion in December 2018 on account of negative growth in sectors such as engineering and gems & jewellery, according to a commerce ministry data.

Imports, however, dipped by 2.44 per cent to $41 billion during the last month, narrowing the trade deficit to $13 billion. The trade deficit stood at $14.2 billion in December 2017.

Gold imports declined by 24.33 per cent to $2.56 billion in December last year as against $3.39 billion in the same month of 2017. During April-December this fiscal, exports grew by 10.18 per cent to $245.44 billion. Imports rose by 12.61 per cent to $386.65 billion.

The trade deficit widened to $141.2 billion during the nine months of the current fiscal from $120.57 billion in April-December 2017-18.

