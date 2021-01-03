Farmers plan tractor march on Republic Day if demands not met

Ahead of the next round of talks on January 4, protesting farmers have said that they would hold a tractor march on January 26 if their demands are not met. The farmers' union leaders said that the time has come for 'decisive' action as the government is yet to address their concerns.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath on January 26.

Farmers' leader Darshan Pal Singh said if their demands are not met then thousands of farmers will have no option but to march towards Delhi with their tractors, trolleys and the Tricolour. The march will be called 'Kisan Parade' and will be held once the Republic Day parade is over.

"We intend to be peaceful and we told the government during the talks that it has only two options - either repeal the three laws or use force to evict us (from Delhi border points). The time has come for decisive action here, and we have chosen January 26 as the Republic Day represents the supremacy of the people," Pal said. He added that there will also be a 'rehearsal parade' for the January 26 tractor parade.

Meanwhile, the unions had also said on Saturday that they would intensify their protests if the January 4 talks reach an impasse.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting for more than a month against the new farm laws at Delhi's border points including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. The proposed tractor-march on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) highway on January 6 will also be carried on, say farmers' unions.

