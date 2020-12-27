Farmers' protest: 'No 'mai ka lal' can take away farmers' land,' says Rajnath Singh

Farmers' protest against the farm laws have continued for a month now. Amid the stir, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that attempts were being made to 'mislead' the farmers and these attempts will not succeed as he lashed out at the Opposition. He said, among other things, that no "mai ka lal" (mother's son) can take away land from farmers.

Addressing a state-level function to mark the third anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, Singh said, "It's unfortunate that those who don't even know about farming, are misleading innocent farmers. This government never intended to stop MSP, neither it will in future. Mandis will also be maintained. No 'mai ka lal' can take away land from farmers," as mentioned in ANI.

Singh highlighted that whenever a reform is brought in place, it takes a few years before it reap benefits. He gave examples of the 1991 economic reforms brought about by then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh and other reforms brought about by the Vajpayee government that took around four-five years to see positive results.

The Defence Minister said even if we can't wait for four to five years, we can at least wait for two years to witness the positive outcome of the agriculture reforms implemented by the Modi government.

Rajnath Singh reiterated that farmers are free to sell their crops wherever they want to and to whoever they want. "Whatever agreement will be made with the farmers will be about their produce, not their land. And the if the one who makes an agreement pays less to the farmers than the fixed amount, then the farmers can take the government to court," Rajnath Singh said.

Singh said that the government will do whatever is necessary for the welfare of the farmers, including rediscussing the laws.

